iFun Screen Recorder iFun Screen Recorder is a simple and easy-to-use screen recorder with a light built-in video editor. It enables easy screen recording, screen capture, and video editing. Screen Recording: It supports recording high quality (4k supported) videos for a full screen, a window, or any selected region with/without audio from your microphone and speaker simultaneously. It can also record webcam overlay to your videos. Besides, it allows you to add mouse click effects by highlighting the cursor and adding animation to the mouse click actions. Thus, it is ideal for recording video conferences, webinars, lectures, presentations, games, etc. What's more, there is no record time limitation. You can record videos as long as you like. To protect your videos from being copied, it allows you to customize your own watermark to your videos. When it comes to saving, you have a wide range of video formats to choose from such as MP4, AVI, FLV, MKV, MOV, TS, and GIF. Screen Capture: You can take screenshots with hotkey while recording. Video Editing: iFun Screen Recorder also has a basic video editor to trim, cut, and split the captured videos. Even though it is a light screen recorder, it adopts GPU hardware acceleration technology to make video recording and editing more efficient and stable. Last but not least, it allows you to directly share your videos to a number of online video platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitch. In summary, iFun Screen Recorder is an ideal screen recorder for anyone who has the needs for easy and smooth screen recording, basic video editing, and convenient sharing to popular online video platforms.

System Requirements Operating Systems Supported Windows 10/8.1/8/7 Hardware Requirements 1 GHz processor or faster processor 2 GB of RAM 1,000 MB of free hard disk space 1024*768 screen resolution and above

Download and Installation 1) Click here to download the latest iFun Screen Recorder. 2) Double-click the downloaded ifun-screen-recorder-setup.exe to start the installation.

Uninstall Windows 10: Open Start > Click Settings > Click Apps on the Settings menu > Select Programs & features or Apps & features from the left panel > Find iFun Screen Recorder and click Uninstall > Follow the on-screen prompts Windows 8.1 & 8: Open Start > Click Control Panel > Select Programs & features > Find iFun Screen Recorder and click Uninstall > Click the Yes button when prompted to uninstall the program > Follow the on-screen instructions to remove the product from your computer For Windows 7 or earlier, please click here to get the uninstallation instructions.

Main Screen This is the first screen you may see after iFun Screen Recorder is installed and launched.

Activation Note: A valid license code is required to activate the Pro version. If you forgot your license code, retrieve it here. You can also click here to purchase a new one. Click the Register icon at the top right corner of iFun Screen Recorder main screen, enter your license code, and click the Register button to activate the Pro version. Visit here for step-by-step activation instructions. License - After upgrading to the Pro version, you can click License under Options to check the detailed license information, Change or Copy your license.

Gerenal Settings Click the options icon , select Settings to open the settings for this programs. You can configure each function as per your needs, and never forget to click Save to save the changes. Clicking Recommended can restore to default settings. For general settings, you can set its language, updates and whether to load the program at Windows Startup.

Settings for Speaker, Mic, and Mouse Apart from selecting the directory to save the recorded videos, you can also configure settings for speaker, mic, and mouse actions. If you want to record speaker, mic and mouse actions in your videos at the same time, you just need to tick the related items here. For mouse actions, you can choose whether to add highlight effects and/or click animation. Please refer to the picture below.

Countdown By default, there is a countdown of 3 seconds before the recording to notify you be prepared for the recording. If you do not want the countdown, you can untick "Countdown before recording" under Record in Settings.

Floating Toolbar The floating toolbar appears when the recording starts, if you have "Show floating toolbar" enabled under Record in Settings. During the recording, a toolbar as below will appear on the screen providing you with various options including Pause, Done, and Screenshot to allow you to pause/complete the recording or take screenshots during recording. If you do not want to see this floating toolbar, just uncheck the settings mentioned above.

Watermark iFun Screen Recorder allows you to record as long as you like without time limitations unless there is no enough spaces to save the recorded videos. Meanwhile, you can also record with/without a watermark as per your needs. To protect your videos from being copied, it allows you to customize your own watermark to your videos. Note: Edit feature is only available for Pro users.

Webcam iFun Screen Recorder also supports recording webcam overlay to your video, which brings you a better recording experience especially for recording gameplay or video conferences. Besides, you can also set the webcam overlay position by dragging and dropping its icon to any corner of the recording window. To change the size of the webcam overlay in the recording window, you just need to move the slider bar.

Format Multiple formats are available for you to select for video output (MP4, AVI, MKV, MOV, FLV, TS, GIF,etc.), and audio output (MP3, AAC, AC3, FLAC, WMAV2,etc.). You can also set Size, Frame Rate, Bitrate, and Quality for your video. For Audio, you can also set its Frequency and Channels here.

Hotkeys To let you record your screen easier and quicker, iFun Screen Recorder presets for the most frequently used operations. Although the program itself has already equipped with default hotkeys, you can still change those settings and set the hotkeys according to your own preference. Note: Do not forget to click Save button to save your changes. Here are detailed steps about how to record with iFun Screen Recorder.

Step1: Select the region Please click the drop-down arrow near full fcreen and then you can choose to record a Full Sceen or select a region or window to record. It also supports recording according to fixed ratio or recently used recording size.

Step2: Set the settings for audio, mouse, and webcam In the middle of the main screen, you can easily set whether to also record Speaker, Microphone, Mouse, and Webcam to your video by clicking the On/ Off button for each feature. If you see N/A for some features, it means you don't have the related device installed or connected to your computer.

Step3: Click REC to start the recording Click the red REC button, it will start recording after countdown 3 seconds by default.

Step4: Click the Done button or press F9 (by default) to complete recording When you want to complete the recording, you can click the red Done button in the floating toolbar as mentioned before or you can press the default hotkey F9 to complete your recording.

Video Editing and Sharing After you completed the recording, you can find the recorded videos in Videos area under My Creations. Right click the video, and you can see Preview, Edit, Upload, Delete,and Open File Location. Preview: Click to play the video. Edit: Click to edit the video as per your needs. Upload: Click to share the video to YouTube, Vimeo, Instagram, FaceBook, etc. Delete: Click to delete the video. Open File Location: Click to open the directory where you save the recorded videos to. After you click Edit, it will lead you to the editing screen as below. You just need to drag the red sliding bar to trim the video.

Technical Support Every feedback from you is valued. To ensure you can reach us in time, we provide several feedback channels: It's recommended to read our FAQs before looking in the other sections for help. Because sometimes, the questions have already been answered before you ask them here! Online Feedback If you can't find the answers on our FAQs page or IObit Forums, please don't hesitate to If you can't find the answers on our FAQs page or IObit Forums, please don't hesitate to contact us for email support. We will reply to you ASAP.